ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter still active, shaping India's lunar plans

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, launched in 2019, is still going strong and making a real difference for India's moon plans.

Its high-resolution camera helped pick the landing spot for Chandrayaan-3, and it's currently operating from the Moon's orbit, sending back sharp images from 100km above the lunar surface.

Anil Bhardwaj, director of Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) under the Department of Space, shared at AEDEX that this data is shaping how India approaches future moon missions.