Italian startup Generative Bionics unveils Gene.01 humanoid with sensing skin
Say hello to Gene.01, a new humanoid robot from Italian startup Generative Bionics.
What makes it stand out? Its smart "skin" can sense touch, temperature, proximity, and force, so it can spot people before bumping into them.
The idea is to make working alongside robots safer and smoother for everyone.
Physical AI makes Gene.01 teachable
Gene.01 uses something called Physical AI, blending hardware with movement smarts for better stability and quick reactions.
Thanks to its tactile sensors, you can actually teach it tasks by guiding its limbs: no complicated coding needed!
With $81 million in seed funding, it's starting out as a welding robot for shipbuilder Fincantieri.
Generative Bionics also plans to let industries customize Gene.01 with AI upgrades and new designs, plus it's teaming up with Germany's Synapticon to build a Europe-focused ecosystem for even safer robots.