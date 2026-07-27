Italian startup Generative Bionics unveils Gene.01 humanoid with sensing skin

Gene.01 uses something called Physical AI, blending hardware with movement smarts for better stability and quick reactions.

Thanks to its tactile sensors, you can actually teach it tasks by guiding its limbs: no complicated coding needed!

With $81 million in seed funding, it's starting out as a welding robot for shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Generative Bionics also plans to let industries customize Gene.01 with AI upgrades and new designs, plus it's teaming up with Germany's Synapticon to build a Europe-focused ecosystem for even safer robots.