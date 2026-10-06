Italy opens antitrust probe into AI music startup Suno's terms
Technology
Italy's antitrust authority has started investigating Suno, an AI music startup, over concerns that its terms of service might be stacked against users.
The main issue? Suno can apparently change contracts, services, and pricing whenever it wants, leaving users with little say.
So far, Suno was not immediately available for comment.
Regulators flag moral rights and arbitration
Regulators also think some of Suno's rules could break Italian copyright laws, especially a clause that makes users give up their moral rights.
Plus, all disputes have to go through US arbitration (not Italian courts), and users cannot join together in class action lawsuits.
To sort things out, Italy plans to meet with business groups and consumer advocates soon.