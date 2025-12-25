Italy orders Meta to suspend policy banning rival AI chatbots

Italy 's antitrust authority, the AGCM, has ordered Meta to suspend its policy that prevents companies from using WhatsApp's business tools for their own AI chatbots. The directive comes amid an investigation into whether Meta is abusing its dominant market position by implementing a policy that excludes rival AI chatbots from WhatsApp.

Allegations AGCM says Meta's actions could harm consumers The AGCM has said that Meta's actions could limit production, market access, or technical developments in the AI chatbot services market. This, it said, would be to the detriment of consumers. The authority also warned that if the investigation continues without action from Meta, it could cause serious and irreparable harm to competition in the affected market.

Company stance Meta's response to AGCM's allegations Responding to the AGCM's allegations, a spokesperson for Meta called the decision "fundamentally flawed." They said that the emergence of AI chatbots has "put a strain on our systems that they were not designed to support." The spokesperson also confirmed that Meta plans to appeal against this ruling.

Ongoing probe AGCM's investigation into Meta's business platform terms The AGCM had started investigating Meta in July over suspected abuse of a dominant position with WhatsApp. The probe was expanded in November to include updated terms for the messaging app's business platform. The authority said these contractual conditions completely exclude competitors of Meta AI in the AI chatbot services market from the WhatsApp platform.