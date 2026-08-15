Itel launches washing machines and TVs in India from ₹9,999
Itel just dropped its first-ever washing machines and TVs in India, timing the launch with Independence Day.
Prices start at ₹9,999 for washers and ₹12,069 for TVs.
For now, they're available at retail shops across India. Plus, if you ever need help, there's a network of over 1,000 Carlcare service centers across the country.
Washers 8kg-10.5kg and QD-Mini LED TVs
The washing machines come in three sizes (8kg, 9.5kg, and 10.5kg) with features like heavy-duty motors, glass tops, waterfall wash systems, and IPX4 water resistance, so they're built to last.
On the TV side: you get Android QLED models (32-inch, 43-inch), Google QLEDs in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes, with select models offering 4K UHD, and Google QD-Mini LED sets (55-inch, 65-inch) that pack Dolby Vision/Atmos and a 120Hz VRR mode in the 55-inch variant.
All TVs include voice control, screen mirroring, and free wall mounts, and the Android QLED series has a 12-month warranty, while the Google QLED and QD-Mini LED series have a 2-year warranty.