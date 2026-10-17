Jack Clark predicts AI could raise US GDP almost 50%
Technology
AI might seriously shake up the US economy, Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, told global leaders that artificial intelligence could bump up the country's GDP by almost 50% as soon as 2030.
He shared this bold prediction at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, but also made it clear that such rapid growth comes with big risks if we are not careful.
Jack Clark urges global AI cooperation
Clark explained that AI could unlock new discoveries in fields like math, engineering, and biology.
But he is worried about things moving too fast, like jobs in customer service being replaced or AI getting ahead of human control.
He urged world leaders to team up on strong rules and make sure more countries can benefit safely from this tech revolution.