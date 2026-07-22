Jack Dorsey unveils Buzz, Block's AI friendly workplace chat app
Technology
Jack Dorsey (yes, the Twitter and Block guy) just dropped Buzz, a fresh workplace chat app built for both humans and AI to work together.
Made by Block, Buzz is all about making team projects smoother, managing GitHub tasks easily, and letting AI agents handle some of the heavy lifting.
Buzz open source and model agnostic
Buzz stands out because it's open source, decentralized, and "model-agnostic," as Dorsey put it, meaning you can tweak it however your team needs.
It's free to use on macOS, Windows, and Linux right now (code's up on GitHub if you want to peek under the hood).
Just a heads-up: since it's still early days for Buzz, you might want to test carefully before diving in fully.