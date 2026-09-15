Jacob Coxon and Bilal Chughtai urge caution over AI development
AI isn't just about cool new tech: some experts are genuinely worried it could go off the rails.
Jacob Coxon, who used to work at Anthropic, warned that "Do not underestimate the power of this technology" and related concerns about superhuman systems,
and Bilal Chughtai, formerly of Google DeepMind, argued that alignment is being "deprioritized in favor of market-driven development."
Industry leaders call for AI slowdown
Chughtai brought up the Hugging Face hack as a wake-up call, saying it shows what can happen if we don't take AI risks seriously.
OpenAI's Daniel Selsam is also concerned about how advanced AI might deceive people or cause bigger problems if left unchecked.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown among frontier labs, with public support from Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Demis Hassabis, while Bilal Chughtai said the industry and policymakers should come together "to avoid this manic race between AI companies."