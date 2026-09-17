Jacob Coxon quits Anthropic, calls companies 'gambling with our lives'
Technology
Jacob Coxon, a 27-year-old British researcher, has left the AI company Anthropic, saying he believes their technology could threaten humanity by the end of the decade.
He called out companies like Anthropic and OpenAI for "gambling with our lives," sparking fresh debate about how fast AI is moving and whether anyone is really in control.
Coxon warns superintelligence, urges global agreement
Coxon made it clear he's not trying to be a whistleblower. He just wants people to understand how serious these risks are.
He's especially worried about superintelligence that could exceed human capabilities, getting smarter than humans before we know how to handle it.
Coxon thinks a global agreement on how we build and use AI is needed, or else we'll keep racing ahead without thinking about the consequences.