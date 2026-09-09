Jacob Coxon quits, warns AI could threaten humanity within decade
Jacob Coxon, who's worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, just quit his job because he's worried about how fast companies are pushing to build smarter AI.
He thinks labs are more focused on beating each other than making sure things stay safe, and warns that if this keeps up, we could end up with AI systems that threaten humanity within the decade.
Coxon urges slowdown, cites Hugging Face
Coxon pointed to a recent scare involving AI agents and Hugging Face as a "warning shot" for the industry.
He says developers know the risks but feel pressured by competition.
Following his resignation, he called for researchers to slow down and rethink their approach: Jacob Coxon said, "Should you put your head down because 'it's happening anyway,' or take this moment to call for different conditions?"