Jacob Coxon warns of superintelligence threat within 10 years
Jacob Coxon, who previously worked at Anthropic and OpenAI, is sounding the alarm about how fast AI is advancing because he believed Anthropic and OpenAI were not acting responsibly enough.
He says AI companies are basically "gambling with our lives," and warns that superintelligent AI could become a real threat to humanity within the next 10 years.
Prominent figures warn, CEOs pledge mitigation
Big names like Elon Musk, Geoffrey Hinton, and Yoshua Bengio share Coxon's concerns.
Musk worries AI could outsmart us or be used for dangerous stuff like disabling infrastructure.
Hinton resigned from Google and warned that advanced AI might independently develop dangerous sub-goals like acquiring power.
Bengio wants stricter rules for training powerful AIs.
On the flip side, leaders like Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have vowed to work toward mitigating the risk of extinction from AI, calling it a global priority.