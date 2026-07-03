Jainam Jain launches AI startup Mengo Engine from Burj Khalifa

Jainam Jain's 105-day IGCSE completion

Jain finished the IGCSE Class 10 syllabus in only 105 days at age 13.

Inspired by a business meeting with his dad when he was six, he started attending events and connecting with professionals to learn more.

Along the way, he delivered a TEDx talk, holds two patents, wrote a book, and set himself cool challenges like reading 50 books or traveling thousands of kilometers to meet entrepreneurs, all showing how driven he is about innovation and growth.