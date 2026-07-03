Jainam Jain launches AI startup Mengo Engine from Burj Khalifa
Technology
Jainam Jain is just 14, but he's already launched his own AI startup, Mengo Engine, right from Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
His company helps businesses automate things like marketing and customer chats (pretty impressive for someone his age).
He's now one of the youngest AI founders in the UAE.
Jainam Jain's 105-day IGCSE completion
Jain finished the IGCSE Class 10 syllabus in only 105 days at age 13.
Inspired by a business meeting with his dad when he was six, he started attending events and connecting with professionals to learn more.
Along the way, he delivered a TEDx talk, holds two patents, wrote a book, and set himself cool challenges like reading 50 books or traveling thousands of kilometers to meet entrepreneurs, all showing how driven he is about innovation and growth.