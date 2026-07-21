Jaipur doctors find CRIB-II predicts risk in premature low-birth-weight newborns
A study by doctors in Jaipur found that the CRIB-II tool can help spot which premature and low-birth-weight babies are at higher risk.
After studying 181 newborns, they found that higher CRIB-II scores meant a greater chance of serious health issues or even death.
The hope is that this system can help doctors act faster and keep more babies safe.
Dr. Yogesh Yadav backs CRIB-II use
CRIB-II checks five things: birth weight, how early the baby was born, body temperature on arrival, blood acidity, and gender to sort babies into risk groups.
Dr. Yogesh Yadav says this helps doctors quickly decide who needs urgent care or should be moved to bigger hospitals.
With so many newborns at risk in India, he believes using CRIB-II everywhere could make a real difference for families and save lives.