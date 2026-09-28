JAMA Pediatrics finds screen time linked to worse grades, wellbeing
A massive new study just out in JAMA Pediatrics says too much screen time is linked to kids' school performance and emotional health.
Researchers looked at data from more than 2.8 million children across 64 countries and found that high screen use can hurt grades and well-being, almost as much as things like family wealth.
Wealth, parenting, prematurity influence child outcomes
The study points out that activities like gaming and scrolling social media are tied to lower language skills, more anxiety, and even depression.
But the researchers also remind us it's not all about screens: family wealth, the behavior of parents, and whether or not they were born prematurely matter too.
So while screen time may be a modifiable factor associated with children's well-being, there's more to supporting kids' growth than just putting down devices.