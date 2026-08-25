James Park and Eric Friedman announce $250 Luffu Link band
Fitbit's co-founders, James Park and Eric Friedman, are back with the Luffu Link, a $250 LTE-powered band focused on health tracking and caregiving.
Unlike typical fitness bands, Luffu Link keeps tabs on your activity, sleep, heart rate variability, and breathing rate to spot trends in your well-being.
It's designed to help not just you but also anyone looking out for you.
GPS voice logging and help button
You get built-in GPS for location sharing, voice logging for real-time updates, and a button that lets wearers send a help request, all without needing your phone nearby.
The companion app uses AI to organize your health data and can alert family if something seems off.
Aimed at older adults or anyone who wants extra support (think: quiet guardian vibes), it lets you send quick updates or emergency alerts to trusted contacts by pressing the button and saying something like this.
Preorders are open now; shipping starts in early 2027.