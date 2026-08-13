James Webb finds black hole star hybrid MoM-BH-1 in nature

MoM-BH*-1 is no ordinary space object: it has a gas structure as big as our solar system and a black hole component that's 100,000 times the size of the sun.

It shines 100 billion times brighter than typical stars and even outshines its whole galaxy.

The discovery could finally explain those mysterious "red dots" spotted by Webb in the early universe and help us understand how massive black holes formed so quickly.