James Webb finds buckyballs in Tc 1 planetary nebula

Unexpected shell of buckyballs surrounds star

Buckyballs are soccer ball-shaped molecules made of 60 carbon atoms, and in Tc 1 they're arranged in a shell around the star, something current science didn't see coming.

Plus, the nebula itself has an odd upside-down question mark shape and gives off light patterns that don't quite match up with predictions.

All this suggests local conditions might play a bigger role than we thought in how space molecules come together.