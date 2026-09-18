James Webb finds faint light around early 'Little Red Dots'

Turns out, LRD-host galaxies are super compact (about 1,400 light-years wide) and have comparatively low metallicity than most others from that era.

Jorge Zavala from UMass Amherst says this combo could mean wild bursts of star formation.

Scientists could use spectroscopy to see if LRDs are part of how galaxies (or even black holes) grow up, giving us a better idea of how our universe evolved.