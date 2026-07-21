James Webb finds identical infrared absorption on Titan and Pluto
Scientists just found a strange infrared signal on Saturn's moon Titan and Pluto, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.
What's wild is that this signal absorbs light the same way on both worlds, even though they're very different, hinting at a shared chemical ingredient.
Bruno Bezard and his team from Paris Observatory announced the discovery.
Dragonfly to probe Titan's unknown compound
The signal doesn't match any known molecules, so researchers think it's an unknown compound or a known molecule with an altered signature, likely formed by reactions in nitrogen- and methane-rich atmospheres.
It shows up strongest on the surface of Titan but not on Ganymede, which backs up the theory.
Some scientists suspect hydrocarbons like allenes might be involved, but no one knows for sure yet.
NASA's Dragonfly mission (expected to launch in 2028) is set to fly to Titan's surface to solve this mystery.