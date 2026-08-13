James Webb finds MoM-BH-1 acting as star and black hole

Astronomers just found something pretty wild in space: MoM-BH-1, an object that acts like both a star and a black hole.

Using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, they spotted it shining in the constellation Cetus.

MoM-BH-1 is super old, is believed to have existed about 660 million years after the Big Bang, and gives off energy that's 100 billion times more than any star we've seen.