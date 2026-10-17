James Webb finds organized weather on SIMP 0136 brown dwarf
Technology
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just found surprisingly organized weather patterns on SIMP 0136, a brown dwarf about 20 light-years away.
Instead of total chaos, Webb picked up three distinct weather states shaped by temperature swings and tall cloud layers: basically, this "failed star" has its own recurring weather patterns.
PCA maps SIMP 0136 atmosphere
Researchers used smart data analysis (principal component analysis) to track tiny changes in the brown dwarf's brightness as it spun.
This helped them map out its atmospheric behavior and spot those different weather states.
The same approach could make it way easier to study the atmospheres of other distant worlds in the future.