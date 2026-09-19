James Webb observes SIMP 0136, finds 3 rotating weather patterns
Technology
The James Webb Space Telescope just gave scientists a close look at SIMP 0136, a brown dwarf about 20 light-years away that floats through space without orbiting any star.
Researchers found that this lonely object has three rotating weather patterns, driven by changes in temperature and clouds, which actually make it flicker in brightness as it spins.
PCA could decode brown dwarf weather
Instead of relying on complex models, the team used a smart statistical method called principal component analysis to cut through the noise and focus on what really matters in the data.
This approach not only revealed what is happening on SIMP 0136 but could help us decode the weird weather on other brown dwarfs too, opening up new ways to study these mysterious objects.