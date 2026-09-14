Rings of this tiny solar system body are changing

Chariklo, a member of the Centaur family of asteroids, is located between Saturn and Uranus at a distance of about 17 times that from Earth to Sun.

Despite being only 250km wide, it has two thick rings.

The JWST observations revealed that these rings are changing in unexpected ways.

The inner ring is now more opaque while the outer one is less so, suggesting more complex physics than previously thought for this small body.