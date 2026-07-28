James Webb Space Telescope dismisses Dyson spheres, reveals aligned galaxies
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just checked out two stars that looked like they might have alien-built Dyson spheres, giant energy-capturing structures.
Turns out, it was a false alarm: what scientists actually found were distant galaxies lined up with the stars, giving off confusing infrared signals.
So, no alien megastructures this time, but still a cool discovery.
Supermassive black hole and starburst galaxy
Dyson spheres are a big deal in the search for advanced life since they would show aliens are using serious tech.
JWST's sharp vision revealed that one "candidate" star was really hiding a hot, dust-obscured galaxy powered by a supermassive black hole, while the other masked a galaxy bursting with new stars.
Even though we did not find evidence of aliens, the study helped scientists improve their search tools and spot rare cosmic systems, so future hunts for technosignatures just got smarter.