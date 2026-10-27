James Webb Space Telescope finds reflective clouds on TOI-561 b
Technology
James Webb Space Telescope used JWST to monitor TOI-561 b, a wild exoplanet about 280 light-years away.
Even though its surface is basically molten lava, the planet has clouds that bounce back 75% of its star's light, almost like it's wearing cosmic sunscreen.
Clouds spread heat to nightside
Those super-reflective clouds (probably made of silicates) don't just keep the dayside cooler than expected. They also help spread heat to the nightside, balancing out extreme temperatures.
Scientists think gasses escaping from inside the planet might keep this unusual atmosphere going, and they're hoping future Webb observations will reveal exactly what it's made of and how it survives such harsh conditions.