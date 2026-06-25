James Webb Space Telescope images at least 6 TGSSJ1530+1049 galaxies Technology Jun 25, 2026

The James Webb Space Telescope just caught a wild cosmic moment: at least six galaxies smashing together way out in space, with a light-travel time of about 12 billion years.

This group, called TGSSJ1530+1049, existed only 1.8 billion years after the Big Bang.

Even though they are smaller than our Milky Way, these galaxies pack hundreds of billions of solar masses.