James Webb Space Telescope images at least 6 TGSSJ1530+1049 galaxies
The James Webb Space Telescope just caught a wild cosmic moment: at least six galaxies smashing together way out in space, with a light-travel time of about 12 billion years.
This group, called TGSSJ1530+1049, existed only 1.8 billion years after the Big Bang.
Even though they are smaller than our Milky Way, these galaxies pack hundreds of billions of solar masses.
Radio signals show black hole jets
Scientists found this epic collision thanks to radio signals from an active supermassive black hole at the heart of the cluster.
The galaxies are expected to merge into one giant elliptical galaxy, and radio observations have identified the black hole's jets interacting with surrounding gas, giving us new clues about how massive galaxies and black holes grew up in the early universe.