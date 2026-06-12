James Webb telescope and ALMA find CRISTAL-02 losing star-making fuel Technology Jun 12, 2026

Astronomers just found a huge, massive galaxy called CRISTAL-02 that is losing its star-making fuel way faster than it can use it.

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA, they saw cold gas blasting out of the galaxy at double the rate it is forming new stars, which means CRISTAL-02 could stop making stars within less than 100 million years.