JanAI Technology launches voice AI platform for rural, peri-urban India

The service includes a voice assistant (JanAI Asha), the platform layer for AI agents, knowledge, scheme eligibility and data privacy (JanAI Adopt), and a marketplace for services (JanAI Bazaar).

Locals trained by the Head Held High Foundation run these cafes, making sure the benefits stay within the community.

With plans to reach 100,000 users by March 2027 and expand its cafe network across taluks over the next three years, JanAI is hoping to make tech more accessible (and useful) for everyone.