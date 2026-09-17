JanAI Technology launches voice AI platform for rural, peri-urban India
JanAI Technology has rolled out a new AI platform designed for rural and peri-urban communities in India.
Launched at JanAI Cafes in Mysuru and Prayagraj, the platform uses voice-based AI in local languages to help people access government schemes, financial tools, health care information, farming advice, education resources, and job listings, all with just their voice.
Service comprises JanAI Asha, Adopt, Bazaar
The service includes a voice assistant (JanAI Asha), the platform layer for AI agents, knowledge, scheme eligibility and data privacy (JanAI Adopt), and a marketplace for services (JanAI Bazaar).
Locals trained by the Head Held High Foundation run these cafes, making sure the benefits stay within the community.
With plans to reach 100,000 users by March 2027 and expand its cafe network across taluks over the next three years, JanAI is hoping to make tech more accessible (and useful) for everyone.