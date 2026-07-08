Japan activates 1st osmotic power plant at Mamizupia in Fukuoka
Technology
Japan has switched on its first-ever osmotic power plant at the Mamizupia desalination center in Fukuoka, joining Denmark, which tested the technology.
The idea? Turn blue energy (created from mixing salty brine and treated sewage water) into electricity, all without burning fuel or releasing carbon emissions.
Plant uses pro to generate electricity
The plant uses a process called pressure-retarded osmosis (PRO), where freshwater moves through a special membrane into super-salty brine, building up pressure that spins turbines and makes power.
Even though it currently powers about 300 homes a year, the plant runs almost nonstop and shows how blue energy could be a steady, eco-friendly way to generate electricity by putting wastewater to good use.