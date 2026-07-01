Japan aims to have 10 million AI robots by 2040

Noetra plans to unite 44 firms

This move isn't just about cool robots. It's also about making Japan less dependent on US and Chinese technology.

Leading the charge is Noetra, a group featuring big names like SoftBank and Sony, which plans to bring together 44 companies from fields like cars, electronics, finance, and logistics.

The focus is on real-world uses (think factory automation and self-driving vehicles) to help tackle labor shortages as Japan's population ages.