Japan aims to have 10 million AI robots by 2040
Japan just announced a bold plan: by 2040, it wants to have 10 million AI-powered robots helping out in everyday industries like food manufacturing, restaurants, and healthcare.
Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said the government is backing this with up to 1 trillion yen (about $6.1 billion) over five years to get things rolling.
Noetra plans to unite 44 firms
This move isn't just about cool robots. It's also about making Japan less dependent on US and Chinese technology.
Leading the charge is Noetra, a group featuring big names like SoftBank and Sony, which plans to bring together 44 companies from fields like cars, electronics, finance, and logistics.
The focus is on real-world uses (think factory automation and self-driving vehicles) to help tackle labor shortages as Japan's population ages.