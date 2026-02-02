Japan becomes 1st country to mine rare earths from seabed
Japan has become the first country to extract rare earth-rich mud from 6,000 meters below the Pacific Ocean, near Minami Torishima island.
Using the Chikyu research ship, scientists collected deep-sea sediment in a test run that could change how Japan sources these crucial materials.
Rare earths are crucial for tech
Rare earths like dysprosium and yttrium are essential for making stuff we use every day—think EV motors, smartphones, and lasers.
The seabed Japan tapped is packed with enough of these elements to last centuries.
Until now, China has basically controlled the global supply (and sometimes limits exports), so this breakthrough could help Japan—and maybe others—be less dependent on one source.
A matter of national security
This move is about more than just tech—it's also about security and independence.
With tensions rising in Asia and supply chains under pressure, having its own stash of rare earths means Japan can keep its industries running smoothly without worrying as much about outside politics or shortages.