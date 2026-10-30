Japan faces surge of AI-powered cyberattacks on energy and forex

The finance and logistics sectors have been especially hard-hit. GMO Internet Group's cloud service, which supports forex trading, saw as many as 26,739 server environments may have been affected and unauthorized transactions go through.

Even the National Police Agency was not spared: an attack involving its cloud service provider, Arcadia, personal information belonging to around 125,000 police officers and staff members across 20 prefectural police forces may have been compromised.

Investigators identified traces of a Chinese-developed AI tool called Artex in attacks against several Japanese companies.