Japan funds Noetra AI ¥387.3bn and 27,500 NVIDIA Rubin chips
Japan plans to roll out a new robotics-focused AI using 27,500 NVIDIA Rubin chips, with Noetra Corp. (a team-up of major Japanese companies) leading the charge.
Backed by ¥387.3 billion ($2.4 billion) in government funding, the project aims to cut Japan's reliance on foreign tech and strengthen national security.
A massive data center will be ready by June 2028 to handle all that computing power.
Noetra expects 1st model March 2027
Noetra brings together heavyweights like Sony, SoftBank, NEC, and Toyota-backed Preferred Networks.
They're building on existing Japanese AI tech and expect their first model by March 2027, with regular upgrades planned.
The ultimate goal? Help Japan grab over 30% of the global robotics market (worth about ¥60 trillion) by 2040, and let robots learn essential skills from older workers to keep traditional know-how alive for future generations.