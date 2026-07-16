Japan funds Noetra AI ¥387.3bn and 27,500 NVIDIA Rubin chips

Japan plans to roll out a new robotics-focused AI using 27,500 NVIDIA Rubin chips, with Noetra Corp. (a team-up of major Japanese companies) leading the charge.

Backed by ¥387.3 billion ($2.4 billion) in government funding, the project aims to cut Japan's reliance on foreign tech and strengthen national security.

A massive data center will be ready by June 2028 to handle all that computing power.