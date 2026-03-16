Japan plans to build solar power plant on Moon
Japanese company Shimizu has come up with a wild idea: wrap an 11,000-kilometer-long solar-panel belt around the Moon's equator.
The goal? To soak up nonstop sunlight and send clean energy back to Earth.
Robots would turn lunar soil into concrete
Robots would turn lunar soil into concrete and set up inflatable structures in low gravity, building the massive ring.
Solar panels would collect energy, which gets converted into lasers or microwaves and beamed down to special stations on Earth, basically turning the Moon into a giant power plant.
Shimizu's vision is about tackling our growing need for clean energy
Shimizu's vision is about tackling our growing need for clean energy without draining Earth's resources.
With a long history of engineering know-how behind it, it's thinking big, imagining robots circling the Moon and powering our future from space.