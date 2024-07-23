In short Simplifying... In short Japanese supermarket AEON is using AI to standardize staff smiles and service behavior, drawing criticism and comparisons to McDonald's "Smile zero yen" campaign.

Amid concerns of increased workplace harassment and inauthenticity, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has urged companies to balance service standards with staff well-being.

The effectiveness of AEON's approach remains unclear, as it's difficult to measure whether improvements in staff attitudes are due to the AI system or other factors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Japanese supermarket uses AI to measure staff smiles, service behavior

By Simran Jeet 01:37 pm Jul 23, 202401:37 pm

What's the story Japanese supermarket chain AEON has implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as "Mr Smile," developed by InstaVR, to standardize the smiles and service attitudes of its employees. The system is being used across AEON's 240 stores nationwide, marking it as the first company worldwide to adopt such technology. "Mr Smile" evaluates over 450 elements, including facial expressions, voice volume, and greeting tones. It is claimed to accurately rate a shop assistant's service attitude.

Performance improvement

AI system "Mr Smile" boosts service attitude scores

The AI system incorporates features that resemble a game, which motivates staff to enhance their service attitude by challenging their scores. AEON trialled the system in eight stores with approximately 3,400 staff members and reported a service attitude improvement of up to 1.6 times over three months. The company's goal is to standardize the smiles of staff members and maximize customer satisfaction.

Harassment fears

AI-Driven customer service raises workplace harassment concerns

Despite AEON's innovative approach, the policy has sparked concerns over potential increases in workplace harassment, particularly from customers. In Japan, customer harassment or "kasu-hara," which includes abusive language and repetitive complaints, is a significant issue. This year, nearly half of the 30,000 staff surveyed across various sectors reported experiencing customer harassment to Japan's largest union, UA Zensen.

Public reaction

Standardized smiles draw criticism, comparisons to McDonald's campaign

The strategy of standardizing smiles has drawn comparisons with McDonald's "Smile zero yen" campaign in Japan. The fast food chain has had "Smile" written on its menus since the 1980s, priced at "0 yen" to emphasize that it costs nothing to greet customers with a smile. However, this idea has faced increasing criticism in recent years for adding pressure on employees who earn the lowest hourly rate of pay in the country.

Government intervention

Japan's ministry urges balance between service standards and staff well-being

In response to these concerns, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare published a manual of instructions against customer harassment in 2022. The ministry urged companies to maintain service standards without compromising the well-being of staff. This move is seen as an attempt to address the rising issue of "kasu-hara" or customer harassment in the service industry.

Inauthenticity

Challenges in measuring customer service attitudes at AEON

AEON has noted an improvement in its employees' attitudes but hasn't clarified whether this insight comes from the My Smile solution or direct employee feedback. This highlights the challenge of measuring customer service agents' attitudes. By pressuring agents to conform to company standards of agreeableness, they risk losing their individuality and freedom of expression. This encouraged inauthenticity has faced criticism from several Japanese customer service workers, as revealed in a union survey.