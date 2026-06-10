Japan switches on Asia's 1st osmotic power plant in Fukuoka
Japan has switched on Asia's first osmotic power plant at the Uminonakamichi Nata Seawater Desalination Center in Fukuoka.
This tech facility uses pressure-retarded osmosis (PRO) to make electricity from the natural difference in saltiness between concentrated brine and treated wastewater, meaning it can generate clean energy around the clock, not just when the sun shines or wind blows.
Reuses desalination brine, generates 880,000 kWh
What's cool is the plant reuses salty brine waste from desalination and treated wastewater to boost its energy output.
It produces about 880,000 kilowatt-hours a year — enough to help run the desalination center and power up to 300 homes.
Researchers say combining PRO with desalination makes things more cost-efficient by putting waste streams to good use, marking a smart step forward for renewable energy tech.