Japan switches on Asia's 1st osmotic power plant in Fukuoka Technology Jun 10, 2026

Japan has switched on Asia's first osmotic power plant at the Uminonakamichi Nata Seawater Desalination Center in Fukuoka.

This tech facility uses pressure-retarded osmosis (PRO) to make electricity from the natural difference in saltiness between concentrated brine and treated wastewater, meaning it can generate clean energy around the clock, not just when the sun shines or wind blows.