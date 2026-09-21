Japan US Australia Germany warn waterplum scam stole nearly 100cr
Heads up, freelancers and job hunters: authorities of Japan, the US Australia, and Germany are warning about a big scam run by North Korean hackers known as WaterPlum (or Contagious Interview).
Between December 25, 2025 and July 2026, these scammers posed as AI company recruiters on freelance sites and social media, tricking IT professionals worldwide out of nearly ₹100 crore.
WaterPlum hit over 7,000 crypto wallets
The hackers targeted over 7,000 crypto wallets, moving about 1.7 billion yen to North Korea.
They used AI-powered face-swapping tools in fake video interviews and got victims to download files that let them access their devices remotely.
Investigators also noticed the scammers took breaks during North Korean holidays: proof that even cybercriminals need time off.
Stay alert out there!