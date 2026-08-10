Japan's H3 to launch Michibiki 7 from Tanegashima Space Center
Japan's H3 rocket is gearing up to launch the Michibiki 7 navigation satellite today at 3:23pm ET from Tanegashima Space Center.
This mission is part of Japan's plan to boost its Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), which is compatible with GPS satellites and can be utilized with them in an integrated fashion across Japan and the Asia-Oceania region.
Japan nears 11-satellite Quasi-Zenith Satellite System
The H3 rocket, which is the successor to Japan's workhorse H-2A rocket, has had a solid run so far: six successes out of eight flights.
Alongside Michibiki 7, it's also carrying a US Space Force camera instrument built by MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
With Michibiki 7 joining five other QZSS satellites, Japan moves closer to its goal of an 11-satellite system for even better regional coverage.
You can catch live coverage through JAXA and Space.com starting an hour before liftoff.