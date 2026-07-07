Japan's Hayabusa2 photographs peanut-shaped asteroid Torifune on July 5 flyby

Hayabusa2 extends mission toward 1998 KY26

Hayabusa2 isn't new to adventure: it previously brought back samples from asteroid Ryugu that included water-bearing minerals and organic molecules. After dropping those off on Earth in 2020, the mission got extended to check out more asteroids.

The Torifune visit kicks off this new chapter, with the spacecraft now headed toward asteroid 1998 KY26 (arriving in 2031).

All these flybys help improve navigation technology, and could even inform future planetary defense plans.