Japan's Hayabusa2 to fly by 2015 BM510 after engine issues
Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe is changing course after engine issues forced a major mission update.
Instead of attempting to land on asteroid 1998 KY26 in 2031 as planned, the spacecraft will now do a fast flyby of asteroid 2015 BM510 in April 2028.
The switch comes after an ion thruster malfunction and unexpected wear on the probe.
JAXA preparing Destiny+ to study Phaethon
Hayabusa2 already made headlines by bringing back samples from asteroid Ryugu in 2020 and flying by Torifune earlier this year.
Now, it's targeting 2015 BM510, a D-type asteroid with comet-like traits, which could reveal some cool new science.
Meanwhile, Japan's space agency JAXA is also gearing up for its Destiny+ mission to study another unusual space rock, asteroid Phaethon.