Jared Isaacman told CNN odds are high for alien life

Artemis and Europa Clipper seek life

NASA's Artemis and Europa Clipper missions are leading the hunt, focusing on the moon and Jupiter's moon Europa.

With help from powerful telescopes and AI that scans for signs of life, they're pushing boundaries, with telescopes at a potential moon base on the moon's south pole.

Isaacman's hopeful attitude echoes former President Obama, who also believes aliens could be out there, but NASA's all about sticking to science in this search.