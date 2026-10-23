Jason Clinton, Anthropic deputy CISO, warns of rising cyber threats
Technology
Heads up: Jason Clinton, deputy chief information security officer at Anthropic, says cyber threats are likely to ramp up over the next 18 months.
He pointed out that hackers are already taking advantage of big security gaps, like PHP bugs and sneaky spyware hidden in ads, which is putting a lot of pressure on current defenses.
Anthropic deputy CISO introduces 'vulnzero' concept
Clinton thinks companies should focus on shoring up basic security right now instead of chasing fancy AI defense budgets.
He introduced a future concept he refers to as "vulnzero" to help developers spot and fix vulnerabilities before code goes live.
Until tools like this are widely used, cybercriminals will probably keep their edge, so boosting everyday security is more important than ever.