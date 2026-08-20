JAXA to launch MMX October 20 to study Mars moons
Japan's space agency, JAXA, is gearing up to launch its MMX probe on October 20, aiming to explore Mars's moons, Phobos and Demios.
The mission hopes to uncover clues about how our solar system and maybe even life on Earth came to be.
The launch is set for early morning from the Tanegashima Space Center.
MMX Phobos landing, samples due 2031
MMX will spend around three years in Mars's orbit, attempt to land on Phobos to scoop up samples while the IDEFIX rover will conduct surface observations, and study Demios from orbit.
The goal? Bring those samples back home by 2031, landing in Australia!
This project isn't just Japan going solo; US and European space agencies as well as numerous universities and tech companies are all pitching in.
Plus, JAXA wants to see if Phobos could work as a "natural space station" for future Mars missions.