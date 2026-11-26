JAXA unveils Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX rover prototype in Japan with ISRO
JAXA just unveiled the prototype of the Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX rover at the Chofu Aerospace Centre in Japan, marking a big moment for its upcoming lunar adventure with India's ISRO.
The two space agencies are teaming up to explore water and other resources near the Moon's South Pole, and they even demonstrated how the rover works.
JAXA rover, ISRO lander, NASA&ESA tools
Set to launch in 2028, Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX is a true international effort: JAXA handles the rover, ISRO builds the lander and science gear, and NASA and ESA chip in with tools to hunt for water and study the Moon's thin atmosphere.
This mission not only boosts India's space game but also sets the stage for future Moon missions, including being a precursor to ISRO's lunar sample return mission and for sending the first Indian to the moon by 2040.