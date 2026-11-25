JAXA unveils prototype rover for 2028 Moon south pole mission
Japan's space agency JAXA just revealed a prototype rover that's headed to the Moon in 2028.
The big goal? To explore the Moon's south pole and check out those dark, permanently shadowed spots scientists think might have water, potential rocket fuel for future missions.
Japan builds rover India handles lander
This LUPEX mission is a joint project: Japan is building the rover while India handles the lander.
Project manager Takeshi Hoshino pointed out that finding lunar water could help power return trips to Earth or even journeys to Mars.
The rover has already been tested on rough terrain and in vacuum conditions, showing Japan's serious push to be a leader in using space resources.