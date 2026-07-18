JAXA's RV-X completes 1st reusable rocket test hop at Noshiro

Japan's space agency, JAXA, pulled off its first test flight of the RV-X reusable rocket prototype on July 11, 2026.

The 24-foot-tall rocket did a short "hop" at the Noshiro site, lifting off, moving a bit, and landing gently on the opposite side of the concrete pad from where it lifted off.

This puts Japan in the race with global players like SpaceX and Blue Origin for reusable space tech.