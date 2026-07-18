JAXA's RV-X completes 1st reusable rocket test hop at Noshiro
Japan's space agency, JAXA, pulled off its first test flight of the RV-X reusable rocket prototype on July 11, 2026.
The 24-foot-tall rocket did a short "hop" at the Noshiro site, lifting off, moving a bit, and landing gently on the opposite side of the concrete pad from where it lifted off.
This puts Japan in the race with global players like SpaceX and Blue Origin for reusable space tech.
RV-X to enable CALLISTO vertical reusability
RV-X isn't just a cool experiment. It's a precursor to the bigger CALLISTO project (which involves France and Germany) to build rockets that launch and land vertically, then fly again, and is developed with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Unlike Japan's current H3 rocket (which can't be reused), RV-X is all about making space launches cheaper and greener.
After this successful hop, JAXA plans higher flights soon: the next one aiming for 100 meters up.