JBL launches 6 PartyBox speakers and EasySing mics in India

The PartyBox 720 leads the pack with a massive 800-watt output and up to 15 hours of battery life, perfect for all-night playlists.

The more compact PartyBox 330 (280W) and 130 (200W) offer solid sound with optical TV inputs; the 330 lasts up to 18 hours on one charge.

For something lighter, the On-The-Go models give you splashproof designs and bundled microphones for spontaneous karaoke sessions.

The Encore 2 Plus is easy to carry around outdoors thanks to its IPX4 rating.

Prices start at ₹39,999 if you're thinking about upgrading your party gear.