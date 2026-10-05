JBL launches 6 PartyBox speakers and EasySing mics in India
JBL just launched its latest PartyBox series in India, rolling out six new speakers built for parties and hangouts.
The lineup includes the PartyBox 720, 330, 130, On-The-Go 2 Plus, On-The-Go 2, and Encore 2 Plus.
There's also a new JBL EasySing Mics with AI-powered karaoke features: think up to 10 hours of singing and a wireless range that lets you roam up to 30 meters.
PartyBox flagship and models from ₹39,999
The PartyBox 720 leads the pack with a massive 800-watt output and up to 15 hours of battery life, perfect for all-night playlists.
The more compact PartyBox 330 (280W) and 130 (200W) offer solid sound with optical TV inputs; the 330 lasts up to 18 hours on one charge.
For something lighter, the On-The-Go models give you splashproof designs and bundled microphones for spontaneous karaoke sessions.
The Encore 2 Plus is easy to carry around outdoors thanks to its IPX4 rating.
Prices start at ₹39,999 if you're thinking about upgrading your party gear.