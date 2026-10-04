JBL Live 780NC enables Auracast on iPhone via headphones app
Technology
JBL just dropped its new Live 780NC headphones, and here's the cool part: iPhone users can finally tap into Auracast broadcasts using the JBL headphones app, even though Apple doesn't support Auracast natively.
This makes catching shared audio streams way simpler for anyone on iOS, without needing special hardware.
Live 780NC costs $250, 5 colors
Beyond Auracast, these headphones pack solid features like improved Bluetooth, longer battery life, EQ settings, noise cancelation, and more advanced microphones that are better suited for everyday wear.
They're priced at $250 and come in five colors (blue, green, champagne, black, and white), so you get both tech upgrades and style options in one go.