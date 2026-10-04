JBL Live 780NC lets iOS users access Auracast in app
Technology
JBL just dropped its Live 780NC headphones, and here's the cool part: iOS users can now tap into Auracast broadcasts straight from the JBL headphones app, no need for special phones or extra gear.
This workaround is a big deal if you've ever felt left out because Apple doesn't natively support Auracast yet.
JBL Live 780NC includes noise cancelation
Beyond Auracast, these headphones pack in noise cancelation, EQ settings, and advanced microphones for everyday wear.
If you want even better sound, there's still an option to use JBL's SmartTx transmitter, but it's totally optional.
With this launch, JBL is making advanced audio more accessible through the JBL Live 780NC's in-app Auracast option.