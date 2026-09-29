JBL Tune Buds drop to $50 on Amazon today
Technology
Looking for wireless earbuds that won't empty your wallet?
The JBL Tune Buds, a solid alternative to AirPods, are now just $50 on Amazon, 50% off their usual price.
If you've been waiting for a deal to upgrade your sound, this is it.
Noise cancelation and 48 hours battery
You get noise cancelation, plus handy Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes so you can tune in or chat without taking them out.
Battery life is impressive too: up to 12 hours per charge, with the case boosting that to 48 hours.
They come in black, blue, and white, so there's a look for everyone.